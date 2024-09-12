Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Clearfield worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 172.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $534.02 million, a P/E ratio of -150.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearfield

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.