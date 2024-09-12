Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

