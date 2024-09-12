Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 13,805 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of nLIGHT worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nLIGHT by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

