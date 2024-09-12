Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $3.53 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average is $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.