Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.20% of Mama’s Creations worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 87.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 181,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $607,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

