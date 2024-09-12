Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,750,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.3 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

