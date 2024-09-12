Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Smith-Midland worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,667,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $48,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

