Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5 %

CW stock opened at $300.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $318.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

