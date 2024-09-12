Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

