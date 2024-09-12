Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 216,122 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,122 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 786,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 266.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 19th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.11 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 201.84% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

