Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 270.7% in August

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Up 3.0 %
RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,296. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Revival Gold
