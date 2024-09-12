Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 270.7% in August

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,296. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

