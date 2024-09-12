Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 0 0 2.00 Core Scientific 0 0 8 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -93.70% -4,172.69% -50.32% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Core Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $62.60 million 1.06 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.45 Core Scientific $575.23 million 3.21 N/A N/A N/A

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Argo Blockchain on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

