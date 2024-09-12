Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,857. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,264,000 after buying an additional 466,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after buying an additional 141,468 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

