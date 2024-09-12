Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Up 5.2 %

PWR stock opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

