Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

REMYY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

