Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Hold

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

