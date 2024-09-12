Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Buys 13,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Casamento acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RLMD opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.22.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
