Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Acquires 8,194 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $20,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,897.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Maged Shenouda bought 24,120 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $71,154.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

