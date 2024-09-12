Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Acquires 55,579 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,619.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,924.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Sergio Traversa bought 51,407 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $153,706.93.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 847,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

