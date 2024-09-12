Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £213.32 million, a PE ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.76.

Insider Activity at Regional REIT

In other news, insider Massy Larizadeh acquired 102,214 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,366.55). 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

Featured Stories

