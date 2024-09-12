Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,023.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $13,095,105. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

