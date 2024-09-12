Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parex Resources (PXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Parex Resources (TSE: PXT):

8/30/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Parex Resources was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.50.

8/30/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Parex Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

8/29/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$23.80 to C$19.50.

8/16/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

8/1/2024 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.20 to C$23.80.

PXT traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$12.04. The company had a trading volume of 400,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,785. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.33 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.94.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,115.00. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.16 per share, with a total value of C$98,718.75. Insiders acquired a total of 43,774 shares of company stock worth $565,702 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

