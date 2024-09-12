Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

9/12/2024 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $985.00 to $990.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $945.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $912.00 to $937.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $910.00 to $920.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $924.00 to $912.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $920.00 to $930.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $880.00 to $910.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $885.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,408. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $854.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

