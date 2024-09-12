RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $286.44

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.44 and last traded at $284.29, with a volume of 93137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.23. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

