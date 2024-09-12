Raymond James Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $125.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

