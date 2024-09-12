Range Resources Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

