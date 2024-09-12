Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $55.06 million and $8.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

