QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 84,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 402,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QuinStreet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

