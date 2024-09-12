QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $156,654.38 and approximately $4,031.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,703.91 or 1.00053559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187111 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,368.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

