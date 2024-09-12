Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.51. 201,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 60,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

