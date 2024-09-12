Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 259,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 5,249.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Charles R. Kummeth bought 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Charles R. Kummeth purchased 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Kummeth acquired 138,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $120,843.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,793. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 245,000 shares of company stock worth $213,522 in the last 90 days. 30.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Further Reading

