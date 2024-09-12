Quantum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.95 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

