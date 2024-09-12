Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 6,214 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $371,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,198,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average of $314.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.