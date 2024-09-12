Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 15,330 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,350.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

