Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $5.17 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 318,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

