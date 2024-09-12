Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $3.55 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

GM stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.