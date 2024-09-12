Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 1,723 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

