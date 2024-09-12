Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 55,422 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Amphenol accounts for about 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

