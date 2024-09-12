Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,715 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Cooper Companies accounts for 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

