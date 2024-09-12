Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 54,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,372,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

