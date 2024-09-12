Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 19,568 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

DASH stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 737.67 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

