Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 18,124 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 465.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.91 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

