Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for RH Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RH. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

NYSE:RH opened at $247.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average is $265.91. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in RH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

