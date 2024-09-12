Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

JPM opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

