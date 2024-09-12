Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.64.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$158.08 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

