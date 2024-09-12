Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,428 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 284,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,206. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

