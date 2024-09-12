Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.94. 695,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,901,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 98,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

