Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pure Storage worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

