Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.68

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 254518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,675,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

