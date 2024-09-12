PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRO

PROS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRO opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,436,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.